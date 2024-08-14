Tinubu appoints 4 new permanent secretaries for FCTA

Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunleye said that the appointments were necessitated by the imminent retirement from the service of two Permanent Secretaries and the creation of the Youth Development Secretariat.

He identified the appointees as Joy Okeke from South East; Rotimi Ajayi from South West and Nancy Nathan from North East.

He added that Tinubu also approved the formalisation of the position of the Solicitor-General of the FCT Administration as Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary for the Legal Services Secretariat.

The director said that the appointees, including the Mandate Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat, Abdullahi Ango, would be inaugurated on Thursday.