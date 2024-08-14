ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints 4 new permanent secretaries for FCTA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director said that the appointees, including the Mandate Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat, Abdullahi Ango, would be inaugurated on Thursday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunleye said that the appointments were necessitated by the imminent retirement from the service of two Permanent Secretaries and the creation of the Youth Development Secretariat.

He identified the appointees as Joy Okeke from South East; Rotimi Ajayi from South West and Nancy Nathan from North East.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Tinubu also approved the formalisation of the position of the Solicitor-General of the FCT Administration as Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary for the Legal Services Secretariat.

The director said that the appointees, including the Mandate Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat, Abdullahi Ango, would be inaugurated on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu had on March 12, appointed 10 pioneer permanent secretaries for the FCTA in line with the provisions of the FCT Civil Service Commission Law, 2018.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria