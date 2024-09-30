ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu, Akpabio get petition over 'underperforming minister'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group says Ekpo’s performance has not met the expectations of the constituents.

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]
Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

The petition was issued by the Annang Frontline Mandate (AFM), a prominent political group in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District,

The group’s coordinator, Comrade Anselem Asua-ama, expressed deep concerns, stating, “Mr. Ekpo lacks the credibility to connect the senatorial district together for the unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Asua-ama emphasized that Ekpo’s performance has not met the expectations of the constituents and called for his immediate removal from the Federal Executive Council.

The petition asserts that Ekpo is failing to adequately represent Akwa Ibom State and urges Senator Akpabio to facilitate his replacement with a more capable individual from Abak Federal Constituency.

“There are many vibrant sons and daughters of Abak who can perform better than Mr. Ekpo,” the group insisted.

In a closed-door meeting, Senator Akpabio acknowledged the group’s concerns, revealing that President Tinubu is monitoring the performance of ministers closely.

“Very soon, decisive action will be taken against them,” Akpabio promised, urging the AFM to continue supporting the administration as it seeks to improve the nation’s economic situation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

