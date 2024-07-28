It's against our understanding of Islam - Tijaniyya movement rejects protests

The National Secretary of the group, Alhaji Al-Qasim Yahaya, stated this at the annual National Executive Council meeting of the organisation, held at its National Headquarters, Niass House in Abuja, on Sunday.

Yahaya said the organisation and its followers in Nigeria are not trained to protest against the constituted authority.

He said, ” From our understanding of Islam, we do not deem it fit to come out to say that we are protesting or pushing our people to go on the streets against the government.”

He, therefore, called on all the followers of the Tijaniyya movement in Nigeria to shun and distance themselves from the planned nationwide protests.

Yahaya added, ” We cannot come out, carry placards and flood the streets to say we are protesting no, we rather pray to Allah, send our messages to our leaders and allow them to do what they can do to improve the situation.

” We are Nigerians and we have always been in this country and normally in a meeting like this, we always look at the state of the nation first because if Nigeria is not fine as our own country, we are all not fine

” So that is what concerns us more and you can see how people were passionately speaking their minds. As you know we have been positive, we contributed strongly to see that the present government sees the light of the day.

” And we will continue to give our best both in prayers and so many spares to see the success and progress of President Tinubu’s administration. Every positive individual always wants to see positivity.”

He implored Nigerians to return to the Almighty Allah with sincerity, prayers and devotion, saying it was not a good attribute to rise against the government.

He, however, called on Tinubu’s administration to redouble its efforts in addressing the socio-economic and security challenges facing the country.

” Allah will ask President Bola Tinubu how he governed Nigeria. We know he is doing his best but he has to do more because many Nigerians have hope in him.

” So he has to look at the major causes of hardship in the country. Distribution of food palliative will not address the problem of hunger in Nigeria.

” Government should come up with a sustainable policy that will address inflation because once the prices of goods and services stabilize, life will be easier for every citizen,” the cleric added.

Similarly, Yahaya advised Governors to fear Allah and ensure the judicious utilisation of the resources and allocations they are getting from the Federal Government.

He said, ” Since the removal of fuel subsidies, states are getting more allocations. When you go to the website of the Federal Ministry of Finance you will see the details of allocation that is going to every state monthly.

” So let’s our governors also do more to enhance the welfare and well-being of citizens.”