This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinremi, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja during a brief illness.

NAN also reports that the two-term lawmaker, popularly known as Jagaban, was a member of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan, said that Akinremi’s death came at a time when he was needed most by his constituents, the National Assembly and the society as a whole.

“Prince Akinremi’s demise is a death to many as he means so much to our great party, even in death.

“He redefined representation at the National Assembly to give relief and hope to the people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

“He was the face of responsible and responsive leadership, with many achievements in his record,” he said.

According to him, the Isaac Omodewu-led State Executive Committee and the entire members and supporters of APC have lost a wonderful party man and colourful politician who left an indelible footprint on the sands of time.