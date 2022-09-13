The Ekweremadus: Why wealthy people are demonized

Many believe that anyone who earns a seven-figure salary, is able to afford their children foreign education, and live in highbrow areas, is taking from the poors' share of the pie. We end up becoming haters of people who refused to settle, worked hard for their dreams, and ended up wealthy as a result.

The Ike Ekweremadu story

Ike Ekweremadu is a Nigerian politician and lawyer who has served in the Senate of Nigeria since May 2003. He is a member of the People's Democratic Party, and was the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate for three (3) consecutive (6th, 7th and 8th) senate.

On 23 June 2022, Ekweremadu was charged alongside his wife in UK Magistrate’s Court with conspiring to arrange the travel of a 21 year old into the UK in order to harvest organs.

However, facts emerged that Ekweremadu has a daughter who is in urgent need of a kidney, and the supposed 21 year old was to be her donor.

The London Metropolitan Police had told the court that David Nwamini, the donor, was a homeless and orphaned minor trafficked from Nigeria.

Nwamini has since made a u-turn, confirming that he is not a minor, but a 21-year-old boy.

More facts have now emerged indicating that he also lied about his parents.

A SUN Newspaper report revealed that David’s parents are alive and well.

While her parents still drag the case in a UK, Sonia Ekweremadu has appealed to the general public to come to her aid and save her life as she needs a kidney donor.

Sonia's request has been met with prayers, offers, and no sympathy; a mixed audience.

A notable reply to Sonia's reply said "good for you, now your money cannot save you."

Reasons why people demonise the rich

Wealthy people may be overly stereotyped. However, much of the demonetization comes with the disconnection of the problems that poor people routinely face.

Just an example, a poor family living paycheck to paycheck, struggles to put food on the table. A single large bill out of nowhere, such as a medical expense or major car repair, can put them into significant long-term debt. These are real problems without good solutions, and poor people all over have to routinely dealt with decisions like this.

Dealing with tough situations like this, while seeing another person casually drive a Range Rover, might make one think that the rich do not have problems too; and it does not help that they carry themselves like they have no problems (a gift, if you ask me).

A few rich people feel the animosity and reach out to help the poor or compensate for the wealth gap through philanthropy; while others take the route of aggressively protecting themselves and their families, thereby causing a physical gap with the poor.

What many are not ready to hear is that...

Not all rich people get rich at the expense of the poor

We are only mad at the people who earned their wealth by taking advantage of others. At least, that is what we convince ourselves. How about the people who are poor because they are lazy and lack self-discipline? Are we mad at them?

We are also mad at the billionaires who we feel should give much more than they already give. Why are we so entitled?

Overcoming entitlement mentality

The entitlement mentality is defined as a sense of deservingness or being owed a favor when little or nothing has been done to deserve special treatment. It’s the “you owe me” attitude.

Entitlement is a narcissistic personality trait. It’s not known exactly how this mentality develops. It may be due to social factors like:

The environment you grew up in

The way your parents treated you

Whether adults solved your problems for you

How you are treated by authority figures

If you find you have a sense of entitlement, there are ways to change your mindset. Practicing gratitude and humility can help you become more responsible and considerate. If you’re trying to overcome an entitlement mentality, start with the following tips.

The golden rule. Practice treating others as you would like to be treated. Regardless of social status, we are all human.

Self-awareness will solve a lot of problems in our society...