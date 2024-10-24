ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sydani Tower: Contemporary Corporate Architecture in the Heart of Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

An interesting feature is the inclusion of indoor game spaces, offering a unique blend of work and relaxation for employees.

A high top view of Sydani Group building. [Sydani Group]
A high top view of Sydani Group building. [Sydani Group]

Recommended articles

The five-story standalone building, completed in 2022, includes a penthouse and a basement, and serves as the headquarters of the Sydani Group. Its strategic location near prominent landmarks such as the American Embassy and the National Hospital enhances its appeal as a modern office facility.

Designed in a contemporary architectural style, Sydani Tower features a sleek, three-sided glass exterior, providing panoramic views of the surroundings. With a height of approximately 21 meters, the building exudes a commanding yet elegant presence in the business district. Automated elements like the gate, glass doors, and a visitor management system underscore its modern, tech-forward design. Additionally, an access-controlled elevator and balcony views from various floors enhance both its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

A high top view of Sydani Group building. [Sydani Group]
A high top view of Sydani Group building. [Sydani Group] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The building has six floors, with the basement used for parking and support spaces. Each floor, including the penthouse, is equipped with essential office amenities such as lounges, kitchens, and restrooms to ensure comfort and convenience for occupants. An interesting feature is the inclusion of indoor game spaces, offering a unique blend of work and relaxation for employees.

Sydani Tower provides many facilities, including 85 designated parking spaces, a green garden area, and a designated muster point for safety. The site also includes thoughtful features such as wheelchair-accessible parking, ramps, and dedicated restrooms to ensure that the building is inclusive and accessible to all.

The building has been remodelled to optimize its office spaces, but no structural modifications have been made, preserving its original design. The architectural elements, strategic location, and modern amenities make Sydani Tower stand out as an office building in Abuja's Central Business District. It caters to the functional and aesthetic demands of contemporary corporate life.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women’s Affairs

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women’s Affairs

Sydani Tower: Contemporary Corporate Architecture in the Heart of Abuja

Sydani Tower: Contemporary Corporate Architecture in the Heart of Abuja

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors