Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions

It will also collaborate with relevant players in the private sector to work out alternatives for the challenge to achieve optimum results.

Vice President Kashim Shettima stated this on Thursday during a facility tour of the Scania headquarters in Södertälje, Sweden.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit is a strategic engagement to discuss Nigeria’s market potential and explore deeper collaboration opportunities.

It focused on Biofuel solutions for Nigeria’s transport sector which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s push for cleaner and efficient transportation, with emphasis on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

On arrival at the company, Shettima was received by the Head of Sales in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia, Fredrik Wijkander.

They had discussions on innovative solutions to ease Nigeria’s transportation challenges through heavy-duty trucks and buses.

The company's expertise is expected to play a crucial role in modernising Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT