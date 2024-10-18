ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company's expertise is expected to play a crucial role in modernising Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions [NAN]
Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions [NAN]

Recommended articles

It will also collaborate with relevant players in the private sector to work out alternatives for the challenge to achieve optimum results.

Vice President Kashim Shettima stated this on Thursday during a facility tour of the Scania headquarters in Södertälje, Sweden.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit is a strategic engagement to discuss Nigeria’s market potential and explore deeper collaboration opportunities.

It focused on Biofuel solutions for Nigeria’s transport sector which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s push for cleaner and efficient transportation, with emphasis on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

On arrival at the company, Shettima was received by the Head of Sales in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia, Fredrik Wijkander.

They had discussions on innovative solutions to ease Nigeria’s transportation challenges through heavy-duty trucks and buses.

The company's expertise is expected to play a crucial role in modernising Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the Vice-President, who is on a two-day working visit to Sweden, held a closed-door meeting with its Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions

Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

Lagos council chairmen oppose bill to scrap 37 LCDAs created by Tinubu

Lagos council chairmen oppose bill to scrap 37 LCDAs created by Tinubu

Even in war commanders go off duty - Okupe defends Tinubu, Shettima's trips

Even in war commanders go off duty - Okupe defends Tinubu, Shettima's trips

Troops kills over 101 terrorists, arrests bandit commander, 182 others in 1 week

Troops kills over 101 terrorists, arrests bandit commander, 182 others in 1 week

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Trending

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity [TheCable]

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death