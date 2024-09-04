ADVERTISEMENT
Suspected IPOB gunmen kill officer, set police station ablaze in Imo community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected IPOB gunmen kill officer, set police station ablaze in Imo community/Illustration [Channels TV]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the incident happened at Umulogho by NEPA Junction on the Owerri-Umuahia Road.

The gunmen were alleged to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

They were reported to have stormed the area in a Sienna bus at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

NAN also learnt that the hoodlums spent more than one-hour profiling residents of the area until they identified and killed the police officer.

“Upon identifying the man as a police operative, he was tortured with a machete and left to die,” a source from the community told NAN on the condition of anonymity.

The source further said that the gunmen, who operated unchallenged, returned in the wee hours of Wednesday morning to burn down a section of the Divisional Police Station in the area.

Another source further disclosed that it took several hours before military personnel responded to the distress call made by the residents.

“Imo Police Command and the State Government need to step up the fight against insecurity in the state, especially in the rural areas.

“It is confusing how there are three different police formations domiciled in one police division, namely the Area Command, Isiweke Police Station and Obowo Police Division, yet the hoodlums were not challenged.

“It is even more worrisome that the police couldn’t respond because they claimed they did not have any operational vehicle.

“This is disheartening. It portends danger for residents that there is no security in the area,” the source said.

Another resident also called on the State Government to establish and equip vigilance groups in every community to support the police in the fight against violent crimes.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Okoye said the command had deployed a special unit to the area to smoke out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“We received the report and we have deployed our tactical unit to go all out to arrest those responsible for the act.

“As I am talking to you, I am with the Commissioner of Police, and together with other service chiefs, we intend to visit the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“We want to equally inspire a certain level of confidence in the officers and residents, so they can go ahead with their duties and businesses without fear,” Okoye said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

