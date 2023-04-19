The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sultan prayed Allah to support the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Abubakar made the call in a statement on Wednesday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform Muslim Ummah that Thursday April 20, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan 1444 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1444 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1444 AH on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” Junaidu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sultan prayed Allah to support the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sighting of the new moon will signify the end of one month compulsory fasting by Muslims across Nigeria.

Shawwal is the 10th month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslim across the world celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Nigerian Army deploys troops in Guinea for peacekeeping

Nigerian Army deploys troops in Guinea for peacekeeping

Chibuisi assumes duty as new MNJTF Commander

Chibuisi assumes duty as new MNJTF Commander

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

Fintiri receives Certificate of Return from INEC after month-long election

Fintiri receives Certificate of Return from INEC after month-long election

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK