Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Abubakar made the call in a statement on Wednesday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform Muslim Ummah that Thursday April 20, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan 1444 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1444 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1444 AH on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” Junaidu said.

The sultan prayed Allah to support the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sighting of the new moon will signify the end of one month compulsory fasting by Muslims across Nigeria.