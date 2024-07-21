RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric however advised youths to stop being desperate and focus on their future.

An illustrative photo of Nigerian graduates
An illustrative photo of Nigerian graduates

Recommended articles

Abiona told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin that graduates need to learn technical and vocational skills.

He said graduates should upgrade and learn skills which would earn them survival, instead of depending on white-collar jobs which are no longer in existence.

Abiona noted that most graduates prefer roaming the streets looking for white-collar jobs, instead of starting afresh with new skills.

“Stop depending on your certificate alone. When the white collar job is not coming, seek the alternative.

“Learn new skills and never be afraid to start afresh with your new skills acquired.

“Stop wasting your time and years waiting, without having alternative survival means,” he said

The cleric however advised youths to stop being desperate and focus on their future.

He also advised the government at all levels to focus more on youth empowerment in order to reduce the rate of crime and other negative tendencies in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja [NAN]

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna [X:@DejiAdesogan]

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia