Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

Abiona told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin that graduates need to learn technical and vocational skills.

He said graduates should upgrade and learn skills which would earn them survival, instead of depending on white-collar jobs which are no longer in existence.

Abiona noted that most graduates prefer roaming the streets looking for white-collar jobs, instead of starting afresh with new skills.

“Stop depending on your certificate alone. When the white collar job is not coming, seek the alternative.

“Learn new skills and never be afraid to start afresh with your new skills acquired.

“Stop wasting your time and years waiting, without having alternative survival means,” he said

The cleric however advised youths to stop being desperate and focus on their future.