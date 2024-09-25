Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Dr Taiwo Babalola, the PSN Chairman in Ondo State, appealed on Wednesday in Akure during a news conference to commemorate the 2024 Pharmacists’ Week.

According to Babalola, government must carry along all professionals in the health sector to ensure effective collaboration and synergy among health workers.

“A father, the government, promoting one child over the others and using others as hirelings. There is no way you can meet the universal need for health coverage with that process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just a few days ago, the Ondo State Government made Grade Level (GL) 13 an entry point for doctors in the state, while pharmacists,'' entry point is GL 10.

“It means that a young doctor coming into civil service will earn more than a GL 16 pharmacist, who has worked for over 30 years. Is that fair? It is a chasm.

“It kills the morale of those in the health sector. The doctors cannot do it alone. In developed countries, they harness their resources, they put skilled personnel together.

“Also in this state, the constitution of the board of hospital management, many professionals are not there. Who will speak for them?” he said.

He decried the high rate of migration by pharmacists in the state, and across the country, attributing it to unfairness and injustice in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are trained as a people to serve humanity. Other professionals, they out-twist the government. We don’t do it. They know how to use the strike actions.

“Instead of a strike, we go our own way honourably. That is why you see a lot of us travelling out of the state or country because we are easily acceptable in any sane land.

“The pharmaceutical sector in America dictates the economy of the country. We are rated very high there and in Europe,” he said.

According to Babalola, the government should provide health tax funds to develop pharmacies in the country because there is no proper benchmarking in the health sector.

“Collaboration is what happens in the developed world. If we don’t benchmark, one will feel superior. The government needs to support pharmacists with funds for training and research.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not only responsible for dispensing medications, but we are trained and knowledgeable in drug research and development, manufacturing and compounding,” he stated.