Stop playing blame game against Matawalle - Ex- commissioner tells Gov Lawal

Danmalikin-Gidangoga said Lawal must collaborate with Matawalle to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and his successor, Dauda Lawal. [Channels TV}

Danmalikin-Gidangoda, therefore, urged the Governor to tackle the security challenges in the state.

In a statement he issued in Gusau on Friday, the former commissioner condemned the recent attacks on Matawalle by Lawal.

He said that such comments in the media by Lawal against his predecessor, Matawalle, have no value to the development of the state.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga said Lawal must collaborate with Matawalle to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

“The two leaders should collaborate to ensure the success of the ongoing anti-banditry operations in the state by the Federal Government.

“I think Gov. Lawal should stop the blame game on unnecessary issues, and let him focus on the development of the state.

“The Federal Government is making great efforts as regards the fight against insecurity.

“The state government must also use its machinery like the Community Protection Guard (CPG) judiciously towards ensuring peace and stability in the state,” he explained.

According to him, Matawalle should be commended for the recent achievements recorded in the anti-banditry fight not only in Zamfara but in the entire North-West region.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga said, “I am calling on Gov. Dauda Lawal to set politics aside and collaborate with Matawalle and the security agencies to restore peace and stability in the state.

“I think the security issue is a collaborative responsibility, therefore, it is beyond personal interest,” he added.

The former commissioner further said that the Federal Government has made notable strides in tackling insecurity, especially through its targeted efforts to combat banditry in Zamfara and the North-West.

He said that since the inauguration of the ongoing military operations in the region by Matawalle, bandits’ activities had drastically reduced.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga said, “The ongoing operations neutralised key bandit leaders in the North- West including the wanted Halilu Sububu.

“I enjoin our gallant troops to sustain their efforts in restoring peace and stability in the country.

“I think Matawalle is doing the needful, the security agencies are making great success in tackling banditry activities not only in Zamfara but in the whole North-West.

“Gov. Lawal should focus on the interest of the state, the major needs of Zamfara citizens are security, peace and stability.”

He called on Lawal to stop shifting unnecessary blame against Matawalle.

“Matawalle as the Minister of State for Defence is doing the needful, all we need to do is to support him irrespective of any political differences,” the former commissioner urged.

