Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vehicle impounded by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (NAN) Malam Shehu Mohammed at Zuba, Abuja on Saturday [NAN]
Mohammed who said this during Corps traffic monitoring of the Sallah travels on Saturday in Abuja added that the act posed a danger to such humans and other road users.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps Marshal had impounded a vehicle loaded with goods and human beings on top at Zuba, Abuja.

NAN reports that the FRSC boss directed that all of the passengers seated on top of the goods should be dropped from the vehicle and the vehicle was impounded.

The FRSC boss observed that despite warnings and enforcement from the Corps to drivers and motorists, violations of traffic rules persist in the country.

Mohammed said that respect for traffic rules and regulations would ensure safer highways and free flow of traffic, adding that the nationwide special operation was to check the excesses of motorists.

He said that the corps had deployed necessary logistics to increase visibility and monitoring of the environment adding that all zebra points and roadside clinics were equally open 24/7 across the country.

He added that the FRSC had deployed over 41,000 personnel comprising the regular marshal and special marshals saying that over 700 patrol vehicles, ambulances and tow trucks were also deployed.

He said “I am here with my very senior officers to support our men on patrol so that we can see, we can hear, we can feel what they used to feel while on patrol."

According to him, this will enable us to access, evaluate and see how we can find solutions to their operational challenges.

“We observed that especially in Zuba, Abuja, there is still an overloading issue. We saw that drivers were still carrying two passengers in the front seat and four in the back seat.

“We also saw some drivers overloading their vehicles with humans and goods and we kicked against this.

“We are going to engage all their leaders and ensure this is addressed and curbed to the barest minimum.

“This ugly trend is not good for the image of the Federal Territory (FCT, the country as a whole and it is not good for the image of the FRSC as well,” he said.

Mohammed however, called on the motoring public, especially the drivers to continue to obey traffic rules and regulations.

He also appealed to the commuters, and the passengers to talk to the drivers to avoid traffic offences, especially the critical ones like overloading, overspeeding, and dangerous driving.

The marshal assured the motoring public and all Nigerians of the collective resolved and commitment of the corps to continue to create a safe motoring environment for all.

He enjoined Nigerians to drive alive to stay alive adding that only the living celebrate live to celebrate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

