Stop blaming govt, do something to better Nigeria — Ooni of Ife tells Nigerians

Ogunwusi made the call during an official showcase of Ojaja City in Akure on Friday.

The Ooni, who said that his passion for the country made him delve into the project, said his aim was to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

According to him, the official showing of the project is to actually let everybody that matters in this country to know that whenever there is will, there is a way.

“A lot of good things can happen in this country and if we believe in ourselves, believe in Nigeria that Nigerians can do it, then our deficit of housing will continue to reduce gradually.

“We cannot continue to cry over it. We know that we have housing deficit in the country, but we need to make do with what we have to get results.

“We need to buy in Nigeria, we need to produce in Nigeria including our housing needs.

“And our project here is a city on its own. It is over 100 thousand square meter and we are trying to showcase what is possible in Nigeria.

“We don’t need to leave government to do everything for us and i believe, Nigeria will be in a better place if we rise up to support the government at all levels,” he said.

“We are always blaming government including the media but what are we all doing individually for our dear country,” he said.

Ogunwusi, who took the former president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese round the project, appealed to Nigerians and philanthropists to engage and empower more youths in the country.

According to him, 90 per cent of the materials used in the project was produced in Nigeria and many youths were allowed to showcase their talents.

“For me, I just want to see a lot of youths lives being turned around and I am happy that I fulfilled it because I have thousands of youths that, from nothing they are something today.

“Majority of people and public are being skeptical of our product, but we are not skeptical, because everything you see here, we know there manufactures and where it came from in Nigeria.

“Basically, let us be proud of our own. this is the only way we can boost the economy,” he said.