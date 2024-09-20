ADVERTISEMENT
Stella Obasanjo 270-bed hospital will be inaugurated in October - Obaseki

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obaseki emphasised that only a few items remained to be fixed, adding that the hospital could start operations if necessary.

Obaseki disclosed this during a media tour of the hospital facilities in Benin.

He was represented by Dr Stanley Ehiahinmwian, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

The governor revealed that the hospital was 90 per cent completed and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to meet healthcare needs in and beyond the state.

“We will commission this hospital in October, and before the governor leaves office, the hospital will be operational,” he said.



He also assured that adequate manpower was in place to man the facilities

“The issue of manpower will be taken care of. We have a group we are partnering with. I am sure you have heard of Cedar Crest in Abuja, we are partnering with them.

“So, the issues of manpower will be adequately taken care of, exposure to international best practices, standards, everything has been adequately taken care of,” Obaseki added.

He reiterated that the hospital would be accessible to all, adding that the Edo Insurance Commission offered Edo residents affordable healthcare services.

“Edo Insurance Commission provides healthcare access without out-of-pocket expenses. Residents with their RIN can use the facilities,” Obaseki said.

“As long as you are registered here, you have access to this place.

“For those who didn’t register, if you are a resident of Edo state, and have your Resident Insurance Number, RIN, you are qualified to access the health facilities with it.

”Just as the way you have your NIN for Nigeria, we also registered people here.”

Prince Nwuke, Project Engineer, at Tanit Medical Engineering, said that the hospital had features rarely found in most public hospitals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

