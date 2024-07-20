Stay calm, shun planned protest - APC group tells Nigerians

Yahaya made the appeal at the Tinubu/Shetima Foundation General Meeting, on Saturday in Yola.

Yahaya said it was important for Nigerians to be patient with the present administration in spite of the ongoing economic hardship in the country, saying the ongoing restructuring would deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians.

The National Chairman urged Nigerians to support the government in rebuilding the country, which was on the part of regaining its lost glory.

On the ongoing crisis affecting the party in the state, he appealed to the National Executive members to intervene and reconcile aggrieved members in Adamawa.

He said that reconciliation among the party members was critical in order to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The APC party in Adamawa is about to sink, we call on the Vice President, Mr Kashim Shettima and the APC National Chairman, Malam Abdullahi Ganduje, to come and reconcile our members and strengthen the party.

“During the 2023 election, the NorthEast won only one seat, hence the need for the intervention of the national body in creating a stronger party in preparation for the 2027 election.

Also speaking, Julius Kadala, Secretary of the Foundation, appealed to its members to be steadfast and collectively work towards the progress of the party.

Kadala appealed to Nigerians to be patient and pray for President Bola Tinubu’s led administration at such a difficult time.

“We call on those that want to protest to please sheathe their swords, though it’s your constitutional right, but this is not the right time.

“Let’s go home, preach peace and mobilise ourselves so that by 2027 we will come back stronger and the NorthEast will win all the seats,’’ Kadala said.

Pwamaddi Shagnah, the Former State Legal Adviser, said he appreciated the effort of the Tinubu administration in restructuring the country and reviewing policies that would transform the country.

Shagnah, who mentioned the challenges affecting the party in the state, said there was a huge disconnect between the national body and the state party.

He said it was important for the President and the National Executives to intervene in order to avoid a total collapse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of APC members from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state were present at the occasion.