ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stakeholders call for policy on ethics as Nigeria seeks to become AI talent hub

Bayo Wahab

Bosun Tijani says the popularity and advancement of AI are changing the education institutions’ approach to teaching and conducting research.

Group Photo of speakers at the national dialogue organised by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, in conjunction with the International Institute of Online Education (IIOE) Nigeria National Centre, and UNESCO International Centre for Higher Education Innovation (UNESCO-ICHEI).
Group Photo of speakers at the national dialogue organised by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, in conjunction with the International Institute of Online Education (IIOE) Nigeria National Centre, and UNESCO International Centre for Higher Education Innovation (UNESCO-ICHEI).

Recommended articles

Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said Nigeria’s AI strategy is aimed at creating over 50,000 jobs and leveraging technology to drive sustainable development and global competitiveness.

“Under the leadership of the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Nigeria is advancing a robust AI strategy aimed at positioning the country as a global hub for AI model training and talent development by 2030,” Maida said.

The NCC boss said this at the recent national dialogue organised by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, in conjunction with the International Institute of Online Education (IIOE) Nigeria National Centre, and UNESCO International Centre for Higher Education Innovation (UNESCO-ICHEI).

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy [Punch Newspaper]
Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy [Punch Newspaper] Pulse Nigeria

The event aimed at integrating Artificial Intelligence in Nigerian higher institutions was predicated on the need to provide comprehensive guidelines for the use of AI and address issues such as data privacy, algorithmic fairness, and the digital divide.

Speaking at the forum, Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, praised the organisers for their efforts in guiding the innovative use of AI in the common interests of the Nigerian educational system.

The minister said the popularity and advancement of AI are changing the education institutions’ approach to teaching and conducting research.

“The rapid advancement in Artificial Intelligence, particularly Generative AI, makes this a pivotal moment in our nation’s educational journey. AI is not just changing the telecommunication space or affecting the fundamentals of business; it is reshaping how we teach, learn, and conduct research,” Tijani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the innovative spirit of Nigeria’s vibrant youth population uniquely positioned the country to harness the power of AI to transform its higher education landscape and drive sustainable development.

Prof. Olufemi Peters, Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria.
Prof. Olufemi Peters, Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

In his keynote speech, Kashifu Inuwa, the Director of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said for Nigerian universities to produce a future workforce that is grounded in AI innovation, their curriculum must be updated to include AI and data science courses across disciplines.

According to him, NITDA envisions a future where Nigerian universities are not just consumers of AI technology but developers.

During his presentation, Maida tasked regulators to create guidelines and a conducive environment for the integration of AI in tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the guidelines would “promote the use of open-source solutions and data practices, and ensure that AI technologies are accessible to all.

Prof. Liang Jiansheng, Executive Deputy Director of UNESCO-ICHEI.
Prof. Liang Jiansheng, Executive Deputy Director of UNESCO-ICHEI. Pulse Nigeria

He affirmed that the NCC is committed to supporting the initiative and working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the success of AI integration in Nigerian higher education institutions.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Kabir Bala, said the advent and impact of generative AI are expected to continue to manifest in the quality of teaching, learning, and research activities within Nigeria's higher education eco-system

While thanking the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, he urged the government to utilize the outcome of the dialogue in shaping future policy on how best to moderate the inevitable application of AI in the Nigerian higher education landscape.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

16 killed, 3,936 displaced, and 2,744 hectares submerged in Jigawa flood

16 killed, 3,936 displaced, and 2,744 hectares submerged in Jigawa flood

Again, vandals destroy 13 towers on Ahoada-Yenagoa line, TCN seeks help

Again, vandals destroy 13 towers on Ahoada-Yenagoa line, TCN seeks help

EFCC calls for special court to handle oil theft, financial crimes cases

EFCC calls for special court to handle oil theft, financial crimes cases

Thunderstorms, rainfall to hit most Nigerian States with flooding from Thursday

Thunderstorms, rainfall to hit most Nigerian States with flooding from Thursday

Fubara warns new commissioners, SAs against using positions for economic gains

Fubara warns new commissioners, SAs against using positions for economic gains

Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

Hajj subsidy scandal: EFCC detains NAHCON chair for alleged misuse of ₦90bn

Hajj subsidy scandal: EFCC detains NAHCON chair for alleged misuse of ₦90bn

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

Stakeholders call for policy on ethics as Nigeria seeks to become AI talent hub

Stakeholders call for policy on ethics as Nigeria seeks to become AI talent hub

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Abiodun orders recruitment fee refund, claims funds were for CBT examiners

Otega Ogra, President Bola Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu’s media team in crisis, Onanuga deletes contentious tweet about president

20 die as Cargo boat explodes, sinks in Bayelsa waterways [Guardian Nigeria]

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn [Punch Newspapers]

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn