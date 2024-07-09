SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both unions from the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, (FUBK), were protesting the non-payment of their salary arrears by the Federal Government, thereby shutting down the university on Tuesday.

Malam Aliyu Turaki, the state Chairman of SSANU, told newsmen that their protest was in line with the directive of their national bodies.

“We are shutting down the university, and we are protesting to show our grievances over the salary arrears owed our members by the Federal Government.

“This is just the beginning as the unions will appraise the impact of the strike by next week, Thursday.

“On July 18, we will be doing the national protest in Abuja and if nothing is done, we will get back to the table.

“The two unions will provide the next line of action,” he said.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor of FUBK, Prof. Muhammad Zaiyanu-Umar, expressed happiness over the peaceful conduct of the protest. He acknowledged that the strike was a directive from the national bodies and not from the state council.

“I am fully aware that members of the unions are facing challenges and hardship over the unpaid salary arrears owed to them,” he added.