ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

News Agency Of Nigeria

Both unions are protesting the non-payment of their salary arrears by the Federal Government, thereby shutting down the university.

Federal University Birnin-Kebbi [Premium Times Nigeria]
Federal University Birnin-Kebbi [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both unions from the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, (FUBK), were protesting the non-payment of their salary arrears by the Federal Government, thereby shutting down the university on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Aliyu Turaki, the state Chairman of SSANU, told newsmen that their protest was in line with the directive of their national bodies.

“We are shutting down the university, and we are protesting to show our grievances over the salary arrears owed our members by the Federal Government.

“This is just the beginning as the unions will appraise the impact of the strike by next week, Thursday.

“On July 18, we will be doing the national protest in Abuja and if nothing is done, we will get back to the table.

“The two unions will provide the next line of action,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor of FUBK, Prof. Muhammad Zaiyanu-Umar, expressed happiness over the peaceful conduct of the protest. He acknowledged that the strike was a directive from the national bodies and not from the state council.

“I am fully aware that members of the unions are facing challenges and hardship over the unpaid salary arrears owed to them,” he added.

Zaiyanu-Umar commended the mutual understanding existing between the unions and management of the university, urging them to maintain the tempo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Emirship: Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso slammed over letter against Tinubu's govt

Kano Emirship: Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso slammed over letter against Tinubu's govt

SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

'We preach equity, not equality' - NIPR grants 50% waiver for PWDs membership

'We preach equity, not equality' - NIPR grants 50% waiver for PWDs membership

4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

BREAKING: Tinubu establishes new ministry, launches livestock committee

BREAKING: Tinubu establishes new ministry, launches livestock committee

JAMB warns universities to stop admitting Nigerian students under 18

JAMB warns universities to stop admitting Nigerian students under 18

Connexion Internet : une plainte sur la table du ministère de la Communication

Connexion Internet : une "plainte" sur la table du ministère de la Communication

FG, NESG inaugurate joint planning committee for 30th summit

FG, NESG inaugurate joint planning committee for 30th summit

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi learnt one key lesson from 2023 election - Yunusa Tanko

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi learnt one key lesson from 2023 election - Yunusa Tanko

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The two victims of human trafficking and the suspected trafficker [NAN]

25-year-old woman captured for attempting to traffic 2 underage girls to Niger

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Govt alone can't solve housing issue in Lagos - Sanwo Olu seeks partnerships

Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image