Soyinka tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest – NCC

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by the Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein.

Asein said that Soyinka demonstrated an uncommon and unwavering commitment to building a society in which fairness, justice and citizen well-being were guaranteed.

According to him, Soyinka remains a symbol of strength and courage in a world in dire need of a voice and represents the can-do spirit of the black race.

“As a playwright, essayist, music composer and film producer, Prof. Wole Soyinka has a special place in our hearts and remains a major stakeholder in the copyright sector.

“Amongst many other things, he is also a frontline human rights defender, an environmentalist, a promoter of education, a lover of humanity and a positive change agent who has left his mark at every phase in Nigeria’s history as an independent State.

“As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of this great Nigerian, we recall his message at this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, reminding us about the negative effect of copyright piracy.”

The D-G noted that Soyinka also emphasised the need for governments to appreciate copyright as a “cornerstone in the intellectual edifice of humanity, across nations, races, faiths, cultures and histories.

“We cherish his contributions to nation-building. In return, we hold ourselves to the highest standard of service and renew our commitment to building a better copyright system in which creators and the creative industry thrive.

“Our sincere best wishes for long life in good health and soundness of mind go out on this momentous occasion to the tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest.