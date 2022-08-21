RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Nurudeen Shotayo

The victim, tagged 'fake bishop', was attacked by a mob at an Abuja market where he had gone to purchase some items.

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]
Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

The mob attack: The victim had gone to a market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to get some items for his plumbing job when some youths identified him as one of the bishops that attended the unveiling ceremony of Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a video widely circulated online, the victim was seen being subjected to ignominy as some young persons hurl abusive remarks at him.

Shouts of “Fake bishop”, “This is one of the so-called bishops Tinubu used”, among others can be heard in the background of the video.

Sowore kicks: While some netizens have shown approval of the mob action, the AAC Presidential candidate has expressed his disappointment over the incident.

Sowore alleged that those who attacked the victim at the market were presumably supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate candidate, Peter Obi.

The activist, who made his feelings known in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, August 21, 2022, also faulted Nigerians who endorsed the mob action on social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Sowore's tweet read: “I was particularly shocked that some highly respected persons on Facebook/WhatsApp and elsewhere celebrated this mob justice against this particular Nigerian. Since the advent of this election cycle, we’ve seen and observed a heightened level of harassment of citizens via death threats, arson threats, verbal and now physical abuse against those who happen not to support Peter Obi’s candidacy.

“A Catholic Church pastored by Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka known as Adoration Ministry was a victim of this mob action, Femi Kuti’s African Shrine in Lagos was at the receiving end of arsonists over his refusal to support Mr. Obi for President.

“We’ve seen supporters brandishing guns and threatening people who might not support Obi’s candidacy. A former media assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri complained consistently that the life of his one-year-old daughter was repeatedly threatened.

“Obi’s supporters are not alone in this unconscionable act, a disabled Obi supporter was reportedly beaten for displaying his paraphernalia. However, Obi’s campaigners have demonstrated the most amount of intolerance and harassment of his opponents.

“The latest mobbing of the Bishop/plumber is barbaric, unacceptable and criminal. I condemn these conducts and urge Nigerians to stand by their rights to choose their leaders without pandering to fear, harassment and threats by anyone.

“No set of persons or groups should be allowed to ride roughshod on anyone simply because they refuse to follow their preferred candidate(s). It is Democracy, founded and built fundamentally on the freedom to choose.

#WeCantContinueLikeThis”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Helpless Kaduna farmers agree to pay multi-million naira levies to bandits

Helpless Kaduna farmers agree to pay multi-million naira levies to bandits

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

PDP crisis: Wike orders arrest of Reps member loyal to Atiku

PDP crisis: Wike orders arrest of Reps member loyal to Atiku

Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic sisters on their way to mass in Imo

Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic sisters on their way to mass in Imo

2023:Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to lead APC Campaign media directorate

2023:Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to lead APC Campaign media directorate

NDLEA intercepts north-bound 2.3m tablets of opioids

NDLEA intercepts north-bound 2.3m tablets of opioids

Why Atiku’s presidential bid will fail - VON DG

Why Atiku’s presidential bid will fail - VON DG

353 inmates on death row in Lagos– NCoS

353 inmates on death row in Lagos– NCoS

No automatic ticket to heaven — Catholic Priest

No automatic ticket to heaven — Catholic Priest

Trending

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout