Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

The mob attack: The victim had gone to a market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to get some items for his plumbing job when some youths identified him as one of the bishops that attended the unveiling ceremony of Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a video widely circulated online, the victim was seen being subjected to ignominy as some young persons hurl abusive remarks at him.

Shouts of “Fake bishop”, “This is one of the so-called bishops Tinubu used”, among others can be heard in the background of the video.

Sowore kicks: While some netizens have shown approval of the mob action, the AAC Presidential candidate has expressed his disappointment over the incident.

Sowore alleged that those who attacked the victim at the market were presumably supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate candidate, Peter Obi.

The activist, who made his feelings known in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, August 21, 2022, also faulted Nigerians who endorsed the mob action on social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Sowore's tweet read: “I was particularly shocked that some highly respected persons on Facebook/WhatsApp and elsewhere celebrated this mob justice against this particular Nigerian. Since the advent of this election cycle, we’ve seen and observed a heightened level of harassment of citizens via death threats, arson threats, verbal and now physical abuse against those who happen not to support Peter Obi’s candidacy.

“A Catholic Church pastored by Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka known as Adoration Ministry was a victim of this mob action, Femi Kuti’s African Shrine in Lagos was at the receiving end of arsonists over his refusal to support Mr. Obi for President.

“We’ve seen supporters brandishing guns and threatening people who might not support Obi’s candidacy. A former media assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri complained consistently that the life of his one-year-old daughter was repeatedly threatened.

“Obi’s supporters are not alone in this unconscionable act, a disabled Obi supporter was reportedly beaten for displaying his paraphernalia. However, Obi’s campaigners have demonstrated the most amount of intolerance and harassment of his opponents.

“The latest mobbing of the Bishop/plumber is barbaric, unacceptable and criminal. I condemn these conducts and urge Nigerians to stand by their rights to choose their leaders without pandering to fear, harassment and threats by anyone.

“No set of persons or groups should be allowed to ride roughshod on anyone simply because they refuse to follow their preferred candidate(s). It is Democracy, founded and built fundamentally on the freedom to choose.