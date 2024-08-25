ADVERTISEMENT
South-East lawmakers rue region's absence on student loan list, demand compliance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The caucus encouraged all students in the region, who needed the support, to ensure they apply for the loan.

Senators on the floor of the Nigerian Senate
Senators on the floor of the Nigerian Senate

The caucus via its leaders, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

It said that the verification would allow students from institutions in the South East zone to benefit from the national programme.

The caucus said that it had observed the absence of beneficiaries from the South East tertiary institutions in the list of beneficiaries of the students’ loan, being disbursed by NELFUND.

According to the caucus, out of the N2.9 billion already disbursed to 27,667 students from 19 institutions in the country, Southeast higher institutions still need to be added to the list.

It said that NELFUND, in its defence, had stated that the absence of beneficiaries of South East institutions was because the institutions were yet to respond to NELFUND’s request for verification of lists sent to the institutions.

The caucus, therefore, encouraged all students in the region, who needed the support, to ensure they apply for the loan.

It said that this would help alleviate some of the challenges limiting access to higher education, self-development and growth.

“It is important that as a people, we do not intentionally marginalise ourselves from opportunities which are open to all Nigerians.

“Those opportunities are our right and we must, like others, demand for what rightfully belongs to us,” the caucus said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

