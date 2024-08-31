ADVERTISEMENT
Soludo’s road projects boost investment, agriculture - Anambra residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents noted that the newly constructed roads have facilitated easy transportation, especially for farmers, and have brought their communities into the spotlight.

The residents commended the governor’s efforts in transforming the region, during a project tour organised by the Recover Nigeria Project, a civil society organisation, on Saturday in Akwa.

The projects visited included the Amansea-Awa-Ndiukwuenu-Ufuma 23km Road, the remodelling of Ekwueme Square, and the Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Ugbene-Awba-Ofemili 26km Road project.

Ambrose Nweke, a native of the Awba-Ofemili community, expressed gratitude for the improved road conditions, which have enabled farmers to easily transport their goods to the market.

Ambrose Nweke, a native of the Awba-Ofemili community, expressed gratitude for the improved road conditions, which have enabled farmers to easily transport their goods to the market.

For Michael Okagbue, a farmer, expressing happiness, noted that market people now visit their farms to purchase produce, thanks to the accessible roads.

Chinedu Oraekie, a former Secretary-General of the Awba-Ofemili Community, observed that investors and realtors have been flocking to the community since the road was tarred, leading to increased land value and economic activity.

Also, Joy Akachukwu of the Ugbenu community highlighted the improved access to healthcare facilities due to the constructed road.

Osita Obi, Convener of Recover Nigeria Project, commended Gov. Soludo for his positive impact on the lives of residents through his developmental projects, appealing for his re-election to sustain the transformation process.

News Agency Of Nigeria

