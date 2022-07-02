RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo seeks foreign assistance for Anambra development

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has called on the international community to assist his administration in its bid to build a prosperous and sustainable state.

Soludo made the call when he received a delegation of United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka.

A statement by Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo’s Press Secretary, said the UN team was led by Mr Matthias Schmale.

The governor said the active participatory roles of international collaborators were crucial to the development of the state and the country in general.

Soludo said the UN team’s visit was significant for Anambra and his administration in particular, especially at a time when the the United Nations had not had an office in the entire South East for a long time.

He said his administration had a robust plan for Anambra in the areas of security, law and order, economic transformation, human capital, governance, rule of law and value system and environment.

He said the government would benchmark with the rest of the world in transforming Anambra State into a liveable and prosperous state.

“More than half of the indigenous population of Anambra live outside the state; my administration will soon inaugurate the Anambra Education Council, to further engender qualitative and accessible education.

“We will also establish the Strategy Execution and Evaluation, ‘SEE’ office,” he said.

In his response, Schmale said the visit was to familiarise with the Southeast geopolitical zone and erase the perception that they are only interested in the North East.

He said that though they might not be able to make input in terms of financial assistance, they could assist in areas of technical assistance.

“One of their targets is to identify where things are working, learn on it and make sure other countries capitalise on it.”

