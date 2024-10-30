ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima supports carnival to boost economic growth

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima also underscored the immense potential of the five billion dollar global carnival market to assist in Nigeria’s economic growth agenda.

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]
Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Vice-President Kashim Shettima said this on Wednesday during a meeting with a delegation from the Abuja International Carnival at the Presidential Villa.

Shettima noted that beyond promoting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, the Nigerian carnival industry also has enormous potential to drive national unity, and cohesion and empower the youths.

The vice-president also underscored the immense potential of the five billion dollar global carnival market to assist in Nigeria’s economic growth agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The value of the global carnival market is estimated at five billion dollars. This underscores its potential to assist us in our economic growth agenda.

“Beyond promoting our rich cultural heritage, It is a driver for national unity and cohesion. We also have to look at the potential for economic value addition,” he said.

Shettima pledged the support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to youth enterprises in the creative industry.

He pointed to the success of major carnival events around the world such as the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, which he said, attracts as many as 200 million visitors annually.

Shettima also cited an example of the Calabar Carnival, which has become intertwined with the cultural heritage of the Efik/Ibibio people.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The Abuja carnival used to be an even bigger event. I urge you to fast-track all efforts toward holding this event,” VP Shettima charged the Abuja International Carnival delegation.

He also highlighted the government’s Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) project, a 618 million dollar initiative aimed at supporting the digital and creative industries, including the carnival sector.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja International Carnival, Kehinde Adegbite, expressed gratitude for the vice president’s support.

He outlined plans to partner with the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy to revitalise the carnival.

“We met with the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who is creative-driven and agreed that we partner with the ministry for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The carnival brings unity, empowers the youths, and helps discover talents,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Shettima supports carnival to boost economic growth

Shettima supports carnival to boost economic growth

How Emefiele paid money into niece’s account - Ex-CBN Secretary

How Emefiele paid money into niece’s account - Ex-CBN Secretary

Tinubu appoints Maj-Gen Oluyede as acting COAS pending Lagbaja's return

Tinubu appoints Maj-Gen Oluyede as acting COAS pending Lagbaja's return

Senate confirms Bianca Ojukwu, Oduwole, others as ministers

Senate confirms Bianca Ojukwu, Oduwole, others as ministers

Ogun govt visits late student’s family, warns teachers against corporal punishment

Ogun govt visits late student’s family, warns teachers against corporal punishment

Reps ask Keyamo to revoke airstrip licence to Oyedepo's Living Faith Church

Reps ask Keyamo to revoke airstrip licence to Oyedepo's Living Faith Church

Army dismisses claims of insurgents’ take over of its training camp in Niger

Army dismisses claims of insurgents’ take over of its training camp in Niger

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Pay your ground rent in 60 days or we revoke your C of O, FG tells property owners