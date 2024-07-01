Shettima leads FG delegation on condolence visit to victims of Gwoza suicide bombings

A statement on the visit was made available to State House correspondents in Abuja, by the spokesperson of the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha.

According to the statement, while commiserating with victims at Borno Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, the vice president conveyed the condolences of President Tinubu to the State Government and the people of Gwoza.

Specifically, he said, “President Bola Tinubu’s heart is with the victims of the suicide bombings in Gwoza, Borno state”.

Shettima, who described the incident as pathetic, quoted the late Dele Giwa saying, “One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in cold blood.”

“The heart of President Bola Tinubu is with the victims and he specifically instructed us to come and offer our condolences and commiserations to the victims of this incident.

“We are here with the Director-General of NEMA, the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Transportation, and of course, the Chief Whip of the Senate, a son of the soil from Gwoza, who was here since Sunday, and the Acting Governor of Borno.

"They have been working round the clock to provide succor and support to the victims.”

Shettima made a personal donation to all the victims of the attacks and condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions.

“It was a very pathetic scene. Our hearts go out to the victims.

“So far, we have recorded 32 deaths; 42 of those injured were brought in from Gwoza and about 14 have been discharged, while about 26 are currently receiving attention.

"I want to use this forum to most sincerely register our profound gratitude to the Borno State government, the NEMA, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and ICRC for rising to the challenges of the times and giving their best in terms of support,” he said.

Nkwocha said the vice president also attended the funeral prayers for the late mother of former Gov. Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno, Hajiya Aisa.