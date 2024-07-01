ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima leads FG delegation on condolence visit to victims of Gwoza suicide bombings

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima, who described the incident as pathetic, quoted the late Dele Giwa saying, “One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in cold blood.”

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on a condolence visit to victims of Gwoza bombing.
Vice-President Kashim Shettima on a condolence visit to victims of Gwoza bombing.

Recommended articles

A statement on the visit was made available to State House correspondents in Abuja, by the spokesperson of the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha.

According to the statement, while commiserating with victims at Borno Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, the vice president conveyed the condolences of President Tinubu to the State Government and the people of Gwoza.

Specifically, he said, “President Bola Tinubu’s heart is with the victims of the suicide bombings in Gwoza, Borno state”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima, who described the incident as pathetic, quoted the late Dele Giwa saying, “One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in cold blood.”

“The heart of President Bola Tinubu is with the victims and he specifically instructed us to come and offer our condolences and commiserations to the victims of this incident.

“We are here with the Director-General of NEMA, the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Transportation, and of course, the Chief Whip of the Senate, a son of the soil from Gwoza, who was here since Sunday, and the Acting Governor of Borno.

"They have been working round the clock to provide succor and support to the victims.

Shettima made a personal donation to all the victims of the attacks and condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a very pathetic scene. Our hearts go out to the victims.

“So far, we have recorded 32 deaths; 42 of those injured were brought in from Gwoza and about 14 have been discharged, while about 26 are currently receiving attention.

"I want to use this forum to most sincerely register our profound gratitude to the Borno State government, the NEMA, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and ICRC for rising to the challenges of the times and giving their best in terms of support,” he said.

Nkwocha said the vice president also attended the funeral prayers for the late mother of former Gov. Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno, Hajiya Aisa.

The mother to the former governor died in Abuja on Sunday at the age of 93 after a protracted illness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima leads FG delegation on condolence visit to victims of Gwoza suicide bombings

Shettima leads FG delegation on condolence visit to victims of Gwoza suicide bombings

Fayose advises Tinubu to give Nnamdi Kanu contract to solve insecurity in Southeast

Fayose advises Tinubu to give Nnamdi Kanu contract to solve insecurity in Southeast

How Customs intercepted rifles, ammunition, drugs at Onne port

How Customs intercepted rifles, ammunition, drugs at Onne port

43-year-old suspect injures 14 people in surprising acid attack

43-year-old suspect injures 14 people in surprising acid attack

'Your blood pressure level will go very high,' Wike threatens to unseat lawmaker

'Your blood pressure level will go very high,' Wike threatens to unseat lawmaker

4 fishermen die after drinking from mysterious bottles floating on water

4 fishermen die after drinking from mysterious bottles floating on water

'Wike with the steeze' - Netizens react as FCT minister rocks over ₦3.4m Versace denim coat

'Wike with the steeze' - Netizens react as FCT minister rocks over ₦3.4m Versace denim coat

INEC will soon tell Nigerians 142 ways to improve future elections

INEC will soon tell Nigerians 142 ways to improve future elections

Witness says Fayose didn’t personally handle transactions in ₦6.9bn fraud case

Witness says Fayose didn’t personally handle transactions in ₦6.9bn fraud case

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

The NCC says no health hazard is associated with telecommunication towers.(LexQuest)

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks [Channels Television]

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to comply with regulations (Asabametro)

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations