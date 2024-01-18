Sharia Council tasks Tinubu on equity, farness on appointments

The council made the call on Thursday in a communique issued at the end of a two-day National Conference held at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The communique was signed by SCSN President, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyatullah and Secretary-General, Malam Nafi’u Ahmed.

The council also emphasised the need for Tinubu to ensure equitable distribution of the national resources.

The council also urged Tinubu to continue to prove to the doubting Nigerians, especially those who wanted to truncate democracy through their campaign of calumny that they had nothing to fear with the Tinubu/Shettima combination.

“Your watchwords should be good governance through fair and equitable distribution of resources and ensuring that every citizen of Nigeria fears nothing about the two gentlemen coming from the same faith.

“We urge the Federal Government to do all it takes within the ambit of the law to bring an end to the prevailing insecurity, through improved and effective intelligence gathering.

“We also advise the government to deploy strong offensive against all flash points of security threats,” it stated.

According to the communiqué, the council also enjoined the Federal Government to promote community-oriented policing and foster genuine trust between security forces and local communities.

“Additionally, a constitutional review is recommended to enable state governors to perform more effectively their statutory roles as Chief Security Officers of their states.

“The conference condemned absolutely the sustained killings, maiming and attacks on innocent souls across the country.

“We, therefore, called on the Federal Government to launch a full-scale investigation and prosecution of those arrested on all cases leading to the killings around the country.

“Especially, those arrested for killing of late Gen. Alkali in Plateau State, the attack on worshippers in the Church in Jos and the killing of 11 Fulani herders arrested by the military in southern Kaduna.

“And, all others in different parts of the country,” it stated.

It urged the government to expedite action in implementing programmes that would empower communities economically and socially and address the underlying factors that contribute to insecurity.

“To this end, we advocate the expansion and improvement of social safety nets, policies that stimulate and incentivize job creation, private sector growth and small business development.

“We condemn the heinous acts of child abduction and any form of violence against children, and particularly criminally relocating them and changing their religion and identity.

“This is a blatant violation of their rights. We thus; call upon relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged abductions, and identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the criminal acts.

“They should also ensure that they face the full force of the law,” it stated.

The council urged Imams and the Ulama to maintain their leading roles as guiding lamps to the believers and promote knowledge sharing and consensus opinion on important issues.

“It further urged them to lead their followers in praying for the leadership of this country to have the courage and ability to deal with the current insecurity situation.

“And indeed deal with the economic hardship the Nigerian citizens are facing. The Council reiterated its commitment to its struggle and participation in the campaign to bring about the President Bola Tinubu-led Government.