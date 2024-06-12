ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Tinubu endorses stage play to immortalise his grandma, Abibatu Mogaji

News Agency Of Nigeria

Seyi Tinubu endorses stage play to immortalise his grandma, Abibatu Mogaji [NAN]
The play, “Abibatu Mogaji, the Opera”, is written by renowned playwright, Prof. Ahmed Yerima, and produced by Ola Awakan.

The play tells the story of Mogaji, a business magnate and the Ìyál’ọ́jà of Lagos, who withered all storm to become successful and also raised a child who is now the president of Nigeria.

She was born Oct. 16, 1916, and died June 15, 2013.

Tinubu gave the endorsement when Awakan paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday.

He said he was excited to see his grandmother being immortalised through the arts.

He promised to give his support and always collaborate on any meaningful project geared toward national development.

The command performance of the stage production will be held July 9 at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, with President Tinubu as the special guest of honour.

Awakan said he was happy to have the president’s son as a major collaborator in the project.

He said the project was to celebrate the strength of motherhood by spotlighting the pains, joy, struggle and successes of Mama Mogaji, to highlight the benefits of political mentorship.

According to Awakan, there will be additional performances on July 11, at the NAF Centre, Abuja and July 14, at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos.

News Agency Of Nigeria

