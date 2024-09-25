Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

The donation was done on Wednesday in Abuja, as a demonstration of his commitment to maternal and child care.

While presenting the items to the hospital, Tinubu, who was represented by Mr Ojeje Onimisi, said it demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community and supporting Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“His generosity will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

“Time is of the essence and we want to make sure that the entire 60 hospitals are covered before the end of the year so that we can enter the second phase by next year.”

Tinubu said that FMC was short-listed for the exercise as a result of the quality healthcare services being offered to patients.

“Our choice of tertiary health care institution is to make sure that these drugs are domiciled in institutions.

“We are happy to give this drug bank here, and we are optimistic the drugs will be used judiciously to reduce maternal and child mortality, which is the primary objective of the project.”

The National Coordinator of the project, Dr Benson Cole, said that access to quality healthcare was a fundamental right.

“Seyi Tinubu is quite frankly not happy with the infant mortality rate that we have.

“The maternal mortality rate that we have is fourth largest in the world.

“Our indices are not good enough, and so this intervention is aimed at reducing the maternal and infant mortality figures in Nigeria, which is quite woeful at this moment.”

The Head of Clinical Services, Dr Bioku Muftau, received the donated items on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed.

He appreciated Tinubu for the gesture.

