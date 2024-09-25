ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said that FMC was short-listed for the exercise as a result of the quality healthcare services being offered to patients.

Seyi Tinubu
Seyi Tinubu

Recommended articles

The donation was done on Wednesday in Abuja, as a demonstration of his commitment to maternal and child care.

While presenting the items to the hospital, Tinubu, who was represented by Mr Ojeje Onimisi, said it demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community and supporting Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“His generosity will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Time is of the essence and we want to make sure that the entire 60 hospitals are covered before the end of the year so that we can enter the second phase by next year.”

Tinubu said that FMC was short-listed for the exercise as a result of the quality healthcare services being offered to patients.

“Our choice of tertiary health care institution is to make sure that these drugs are domiciled in institutions.

“We are happy to give this drug bank here, and we are optimistic the drugs will be used judiciously to reduce maternal and child mortality, which is the primary objective of the project.”

The National Coordinator of the project, Dr Benson Cole, said that access to quality healthcare was a fundamental right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Seyi Tinubu is quite frankly not happy with the infant mortality rate that we have.

“The maternal mortality rate that we have is fourth largest in the world.

“Our indices are not good enough, and so this intervention is aimed at reducing the maternal and infant mortality figures in Nigeria, which is quite woeful at this moment.”

The Head of Clinical Services, Dr Bioku Muftau, received the donated items on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed.

He appreciated Tinubu for the gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the gesture would significantly enhance the facility’s capacity to provide quality care to patients and support Nigeria’s healthcare system, especially the indigent patients, and maternal and child care health services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike orders renegotiation of FCT’s stake in Kugbo International Market

Wike orders renegotiation of FCT’s stake in Kugbo International Market

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security