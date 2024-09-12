Service your vehicles regularly to avoid accidents - Police urge Nigerians

Itam made the call in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in Awka on Thursday.

He expressed worries that some motorists put unroadworthy vehicles on the road, and end up causing avoidable accidents.

“A few days ago, an accident occurred due to brake failure at the Oye Agu Junction, in Njikoka Local Government Area.

”A Toyota Camry carrying passengers en route Lagos, rammed into traders selling by the roadside.

“A five-year-old girl died in the process, and several other persons sustained various degrees of injuries, this is avoidable.

“The resultant loss of life and injuries from the accident would have been avoided if the vehicle was in good shape,” he said.

The commissioner of police urged motorists and transporters to conduct the necessary checks on their vehicles before putting them on the roads.

He urged drivers to be more safety conscious during the ‘Ember’ months in the interest of their safety and that of others.

