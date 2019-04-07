There has been an increase in the rate of crises in states like Zamafara and Kaduna and the crises have led to the destruction of properties and lost of lives in those states.

Reacting to the killings in Zamfara and his alleged indifference to insecurity issues in the country, Buhari in a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesman said his mind is constantly preoccupied with the insecurity challenges in the country.

He said it is ridiculous to say he is indifferent about the incidents in the country, saying he understands the pains of the victims of the attacks.

He said, “How can I be happy and indifferent to the senseless killings of my fellow citizens by bandits?,” Buhari asked.

“I am human and I understand the pains of the victims and their families who have been traumatized and impoverished by constant ransom demands by bandits.

“The politicisation of tragedy reveals the darkest sides of our primitive politics. Almost every week, I summon my security chiefs to get an update on the strategies being devised to defeat these mass murderers.

“There is no issue that dominates my mind every 24 hours like security because, as an elected president, protecting the citizens of my country is one of the primary functions of my administration.

“I constantly listen to our security personnel in order to understand their problems and needs, and I have never hesitated to attend to those needs in terms of motivating and equipping them to respond effectively to our security challenges.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous to suggest that I am indifferent to these killings.

“I have ordered rapid and robust deployment of troops to all the areas currently under attack from bandits and we are determined to tackle this challenge ferociously until these remorseless killers are crushed and utterly defeated.”

You'll recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently reacted to Kolade Johnson's death and also promised to ensure that the police officers responsible for the killing the 36-year-old father of one, in Lagos State would be appropriately punished for their action.