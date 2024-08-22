Yari intervenes as deadly flood kills 12, displaces 1,926 persons in Zamfara

Reports confirmed that at least 12 persons were killed in the devastating flood, which also left 1,926 people homeless in Gummi town alone.

It was also gathered that 2,689 households were affected in other communities within Gummi Local Government.

The former Governor of Zamfara State has donated 15 trucks loaded with essential relief supplies, including rice, millet, maise, 5,000 mattresses, and 10,000 blankets, to support the families who lost their homes and livelihoods in the disaster.

The flooding, triggered by heavy rainfall lasting over 14 hours, destroyed 2,795 homes across towns such as Gayari, Falale, and Gummi, claimed 16 lives, and submerged vast expanses of farmland.

Pulse Nigeria

During a visit to the Emir of Gummi, His Royal Highness Justice Lawal Hassan (Rtd.), Senator Yari expressed his deep sympathy for the victims and stressed the urgency of immediate assistance.

“These relief materials are provided as an emergency measure to ease the hardship that the affected individuals will face,” Senator Yari stated.

He also announced the formation of an assessment committee tasked with evaluating the damage and identifying the root causes of the disaster to prevent future occurrences.

Looking forward, Senator Yari committed to a comprehensive rebuilding effort, emphasising that every aspect of the reconstruction process will be carefully considered and executed and that “mud bricks will not be permitted” in the reconstruction process.

He vowed to ensure that modern materials and qualified engineers would be employed to build durable homes for the people.