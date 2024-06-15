ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Natasha distributes rams to constituents ahead of Sallah celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to NAN, were full of praises and prayers for Natasha for the show of love and kindness.

Senator Natasha distributes rams to constituents ahead of Sallah celebration
Senator Natasha distributes rams to constituents ahead of Sallah celebration

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, distributed the rams to the beneficiaries at the central mosques in each of the five local government areas of the district.

In a remark to commence the exercise, the lawmaker urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to promote love, and tolerance and pray for sustained peace in the country.

On this auspicious occasion of Eid-el Kabir, I extend warm greetings to all Muslims in Kogi, Nigeria and across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eid-el Kabir, a sacred holiday commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, is a powerful reminder to us all of the values of faith, obedience and selflessness.

“As we celebrate this joyous day, we honour the unwavering dedication of Prophet Ibrahim.

“On this blessed moment, I join all Muslim faithful to rejoice in the spirit of unity, compassion and gratitude. Let’s imbibe the principles of peace, love, and service to humanity,” she said.

She wished all Muslims a joyous Eid-el Kabir celebration “filled with happiness, peace and harmony”.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to NAN, were full of praises and prayers for Natasha for the show of love and kindness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m short of words. I don’t know how to thank our lawmaker for distributing rams to us at this hard economic time,” Ibrahim Adeiza, a civil servant, said.

Hajiya Nafisa Abubakar, a housewife, said that the lawmaker’s gesture had shown that she was a woman with human feelings.

“Do you know how a ram costs in the market at this period? But, here I am with one, offered free, for my family to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir.

“We’re indeed proud of Natasha for this show of love toward some of us who are finding things difficult in today’s Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara Gov releases 23 prisoners, reviews 18 life sentence cases

Kwara Gov releases 23 prisoners, reviews 18 life sentence cases

Senator Natasha distributes rams to constituents ahead of Sallah celebration

Senator Natasha distributes rams to constituents ahead of Sallah celebration

Passengers decry hike in transport fare ahead of Sallah

Passengers decry hike in transport fare ahead of Sallah

Tinubu congratulates President Ramaphosa on re-election in South Africa

Tinubu congratulates President Ramaphosa on re-election in South Africa

Tinubu appoints Ayodeji Gbeleyi DG of BPE

Tinubu appoints Ayodeji Gbeleyi DG of BPE

Oyo govt issues health alert over suspected cholera cases

Oyo govt issues health alert over suspected cholera cases

Tinubu condoles with Emeka Anyaoku over passing of brother in-law

Tinubu condoles with Emeka Anyaoku over passing of brother in-law

NAMA reacts to report that unidentified aircraft was spotted at Presidential Villa

NAMA reacts to report that unidentified aircraft was spotted at Presidential Villa

The 'gates of hell' open in another country as unimaginable heat record is broken

The 'gates of hell' open in another country as unimaginable heat record is broken

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde