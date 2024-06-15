Senator Natasha distributes rams to constituents ahead of Sallah celebration

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, distributed the rams to the beneficiaries at the central mosques in each of the five local government areas of the district.

In a remark to commence the exercise, the lawmaker urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to promote love, and tolerance and pray for sustained peace in the country.

“On this auspicious occasion of Eid-el Kabir, I extend warm greetings to all Muslims in Kogi, Nigeria and across the world.

“Eid-el Kabir, a sacred holiday commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, is a powerful reminder to us all of the values of faith, obedience and selflessness.

“As we celebrate this joyous day, we honour the unwavering dedication of Prophet Ibrahim.

“On this blessed moment, I join all Muslim faithful to rejoice in the spirit of unity, compassion and gratitude. Let’s imbibe the principles of peace, love, and service to humanity,” she said.

She wished all Muslims a joyous Eid-el Kabir celebration “filled with happiness, peace and harmony”.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to NAN, were full of praises and prayers for Natasha for the show of love and kindness.

“I’m short of words. I don’t know how to thank our lawmaker for distributing rams to us at this hard economic time,” Ibrahim Adeiza, a civil servant, said.

Hajiya Nafisa Abubakar, a housewife, said that the lawmaker’s gesture had shown that she was a woman with human feelings.

“Do you know how a ram costs in the market at this period? But, here I am with one, offered free, for my family to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir.