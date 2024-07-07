Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

The local governments include Igabi, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Chikun, Lere, Birnin-Gwari and Kajuru.

The constituents, across party lines, who spoke with NAN on Saturday, said that the intervention had illuminated the areas and improved security and social life.

They also said that it had improved economic growth by shoring up the fortunes of small and medium enterprises.

“The initiative has improved the quality of life, especially in the rural settlements, and empowered many people,” Mr Danjuma Sarki, who is contesting the Kaduna State PDP chairmanship seat.

“He has executed many projects, but none of them has reached the grassroots like solar-powered energy,” he told NAN.

He said that the PDP Senator’s electricity project was a fulfilment of his promise to the Kaduna Central people.

“Sen Adamu has kept his word. That is a good thing to do. We are proud of him,” he said.

Tanko Rossi, an APC stalwart, also expressed his admiration for the Senator’s electricity project.

“It is an excellent intervention. It has brought joy to the people of his senatorial zone.

“The impact of the solar power initiatives has not gone unnoticed. It has raised living standards,” he told NAN.

Privilege Magazine, a Kaduna-based medium, has equally praised Sen Adamu with its publisher, Victor Bobai, eulogising the Senator for his good works.

“His achievements are heartwarming; he has surpassed our expectations,” Bobai told NAN.

He thanked the Senator for bringing light to various wards in Kaduna Central.

Gideon Kajang of Nasarawa Village also commended Adamu for restoring the hope of most youths and restoring life to many communities.

Another constituent, Hon Usher, a resident of Sabon Tasha, said that it was difficult to quantify the positive impact of the electricity project.

“I am happy to lend my voice to the voices chorusing the praise of Sen Adamu. He has done well and deserves our praise. We shall continue to pray for him,” he said.

“It is evident that Sen Adamu’s dedication to grassroots development knows no bounds.

“His tireless dedication to providing sustainable lighting solutions to rural communities has not only improved the quality of life for residents but also enhanced security and economic activities in these areas.

“This remarkable initiative truly embodies the spirit of grassroots development and showcases Senator Adamu’s commitment to the betterment of Kaduna State and its people.”

Tony John, an Editor of Privilege Magazine, has also praised Adamu’s feat.

“We wholeheartedly applaud Sen Adamu’s outstanding work and urge him to sustain the efforts.

“We also wish to call for support for such initiatives that will foster progress and prosperity in Kaduna State.