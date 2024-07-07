ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tanko Rossi, an APC stalwart, also expressed his admiration for the Senator’s electricity project.

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna
Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Recommended articles

The local governments include Igabi, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Chikun, Lere, Birnin-Gwari and Kajuru.

The constituents, across party lines, who spoke with NAN on Saturday, said that the intervention had illuminated the areas and improved security and social life.

They also said that it had improved economic growth by shoring up the fortunes of small and medium enterprises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initiative has improved the quality of life, especially in the rural settlements, and empowered many people,” Mr Danjuma Sarki, who is contesting the Kaduna State PDP chairmanship seat.

“He has executed many projects, but none of them has reached the grassroots like solar-powered energy,” he told NAN.

He said that the PDP Senator’s electricity project was a fulfilment of his promise to the Kaduna Central people.

“Sen Adamu has kept his word. That is a good thing to do. We are proud of him,” he said.

Tanko Rossi, an APC stalwart, also expressed his admiration for the Senator’s electricity project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an excellent intervention. It has brought joy to the people of his senatorial zone.

“The impact of the solar power initiatives has not gone unnoticed. It has raised living standards,” he told NAN.

Privilege Magazine, a Kaduna-based medium, has equally praised Sen Adamu with its publisher, Victor Bobai, eulogising the Senator for his good works.

“His achievements are heartwarming; he has surpassed our expectations,” Bobai told NAN.

He thanked the Senator for bringing light to various wards in Kaduna Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gideon Kajang of Nasarawa Village also commended Adamu for restoring the hope of most youths and restoring life to many communities.

Another constituent, Hon Usher, a resident of Sabon Tasha, said that it was difficult to quantify the positive impact of the electricity project.

“I am happy to lend my voice to the voices chorusing the praise of Sen Adamu. He has done well and deserves our praise. We shall continue to pray for him,” he said.

“It is evident that Sen Adamu’s dedication to grassroots development knows no bounds.

“His tireless dedication to providing sustainable lighting solutions to rural communities has not only improved the quality of life for residents but also enhanced security and economic activities in these areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This remarkable initiative truly embodies the spirit of grassroots development and showcases Senator Adamu’s commitment to the betterment of Kaduna State and its people.”

Tony John, an Editor of Privilege Magazine, has also praised Adamu’s feat.

“We wholeheartedly applaud Sen Adamu’s outstanding work and urge him to sustain the efforts.

“We also wish to call for support for such initiatives that will foster progress and prosperity in Kaduna State.

“Projects like this will upgrade all aspects of life. We must endeavour to support Adamu so that he will initiate even more projects that will ensure a brighter future for all,” John said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC DG vows to help corps members secure interest-free loan to upskill

NYSC DG vows to help corps members secure interest-free loan to upskill

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Former NLC President kidnapped in Kaduna

Former NLC President kidnapped in Kaduna

National grid fully restored after partial collapse - TCN

National grid fully restored after partial collapse - TCN

Nigerians are hungry, it's a threat to national peace - APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Nigerians are hungry, it's a threat to national peace - APC chieftain tells Tinubu

People look up to you - SAN urges Wike, Kingibe to cooperate to develop FCT

People look up to you - SAN urges Wike, Kingibe to cooperate to develop FCT

This is a big stain - EFCC reacts to Mompha's corruption allegation against it

This is a big stain - EFCC reacts to Mompha's corruption allegation against it

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders seal breakaway from ECOWAS

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders seal breakaway from ECOWAS

7/7 Celebration: Ekiti Police send strong warning to cult groups, parents

7/7 Celebration: Ekiti Police send strong warning to cult groups, parents

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba [Twitter:@kepukepunews]

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba

Abba Yusuf [Facebook]

Yusuf questions integrity of judges who help drug traffickers escape justice

Some illicit drugs intercepted by Operatives of NDLEA [NAN]

NDLEA intercepts ₦7.3bn codeine consignment in Rivers

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Without massive women votes, I wouldn’t be governor - Benue's Alia