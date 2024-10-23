Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

This followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on Health, on the National Eye Centre Doma, Nasarawa State establishment bill 2024 at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Banigo Harry (PDP-Rivers), said the bill sought to establish the national eye centre to cater for eye challenges of host communities, other citizens in the area and the neighbouring communities.

She said the committee in consideration of the bill, adopted due methodology, conducted a public hearing, and captured the views and opinions of stakeholders and the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bill received overwhelming support from the stakeholders, as the committee had a clause-by-clause consideration of the items.

“It is on record that cataract is one of the common causes of severe visual impairment and glaucoma, hence the call for the establishment of a National Eye Centre for easy access for members of the community.

“The National Eye Centre when fully established in Doma will help to prevent, diagnose and treat eye conditions and coordinate research on eye disease.

“The Centre will also help train specialists, eye care handlers and professionals in eye diseases and related fields,’’ she explained.

She urged the Senate to approve the recommendations of the committee on the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Dicket Plang (APC-Plateau), said the establishment of more eye centres in Nigeria would provide services to citizens.

He said the Centre would provide access to eye service resulting in improved sight for citizens.

Senator Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra), said the establishment of the Centre would help take care of the eye needs of the people and reduce the influx of eye care seekers to Kano Eye Centre.