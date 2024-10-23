ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Banigo said the committee in consideration of the bill, adopted due methodology, conducted a public hearing, and captured the views and opinions of stakeholders and the general public.

Nigerian Senate [Peoples Gazette]
Nigerian Senate [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on Health, on the National Eye Centre Doma, Nasarawa State establishment bill 2024 at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Banigo Harry (PDP-Rivers), said the bill sought to establish the national eye centre to cater for eye challenges of host communities, other citizens in the area and the neighbouring communities.

She said the committee in consideration of the bill, adopted due methodology, conducted a public hearing, and captured the views and opinions of stakeholders and the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bill received overwhelming support from the stakeholders, as the committee had a clause-by-clause consideration of the items.

“It is on record that cataract is one of the common causes of severe visual impairment and glaucoma, hence the call for the establishment of a National Eye Centre for easy access for members of the community.

“The National Eye Centre when fully established in Doma will help to prevent, diagnose and treat eye conditions and coordinate research on eye disease.

“The Centre will also help train specialists, eye care handlers and professionals in eye diseases and related fields,’’ she explained.

She urged the Senate to approve the recommendations of the committee on the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Dicket Plang (APC-Plateau), said the establishment of more eye centres in Nigeria would provide services to citizens.

He said the Centre would provide access to eye service resulting in improved sight for citizens.

Senator Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra), said the establishment of the Centre would help take care of the eye needs of the people and reduce the influx of eye care seekers to Kano Eye Centre.

He said more eye care institutions should be established across the country, saying that more citizens should have access to eye care to reduce visual impairment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration [ekohotblog]

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration