ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes bill that allows FG to take from banks' forex profits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bill sought to amend the Finance Act of 2023 to impose and charge windfall tax on banks’ foreign exchange gains, but with an amendment from 50% to 70% as the levy charge.

Senate passes bill that allows FG to take from banks' forex profits [Peoples Gazette]
Senate passes bill that allows FG to take from banks' forex profits [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance presented by its Chairman, Sen. Sani Musa.

Presenting the report, Musa said that the Senate at the plenary session on Wednesday, July 17, read the letter of President Bola Tinubu presenting the Finance Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The bill, he said sought to amend the Finance Act 2023 to provide for the imposition of Windfall Tax, assessment and review of profit declarations. He added that the bill sought to amend the Finance Act, of 2023 to impose and charge windfall tax on banks’ foreign exchange gains, but with an amendment from 50% to 70% as the levy charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said that the additional ₦6.2 trillion contained in the Appropriation Amendment Bill would be financed by the one-time windfall tax on banks’ foreign exchange profits.

“This is as approved by the National Assembly and other independent sources of revenue.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu administration says Lagosians have no reasons to protest

Sanwo-Olu administration says Lagosians have no reasons to protest

Lagosians will soon be able to move around in trains on the Red Line rail

Lagosians will soon be able to move around in trains on the Red Line rail

Nigeria needs to build 5.5 million houses to solve housing crisis

Nigeria needs to build 5.5 million houses to solve housing crisis

Senate passes bill that allows FG to take from banks' forex profits

Senate passes bill that allows FG to take from banks' forex profits

5 historical protests that shook Nigeria

5 historical protests that shook Nigeria

Nigeria is rotten but planned protest is politically motivated - Wike

Nigeria is rotten but planned protest is politically motivated - Wike

I'm not afraid of any legal action - Bayo Onanuga dares Peter Obi to sue him

I'm not afraid of any legal action - Bayo Onanuga dares Peter Obi to sue him

APC accuses Peter Obi of inciting Nigerians against Tinubu with false narrative

APC accuses Peter Obi of inciting Nigerians against Tinubu with false narrative

Black Pelican Group celebrates 20 years of providing total interior solutions

Black Pelican Group celebrates 20 years of providing total interior solutions

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd [New Telegraph]

National Assembly supports NNPC's efforts to stop oil theft & increase production

Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran [The Street Reporters Newspaper]

Oyo State SUBEB recruitment exams to begin July 22 for 50,097 applicants