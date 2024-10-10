Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

His confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs at plenary. Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Bello Abubakar (APC-Niger) said the nomination of Saleh was by section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act 2006.

Abubakar said the committee did not receive any petition against him for the appointment, has been cleared by security agencies, and presented his tax clearance, and code of conduct acknowledgement slip.

He said the nominee possesses the required qualifications and wide experience to be appointed Chairman of NAHCON. He said the nominee was articulate and meticulous in his responses to questions during the screening exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar consequently urged the Senate to confirm the nominee for appointment as NAHCON Chairman. Contributing, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), commended the committee for conducting a thorough screening of the nominee.