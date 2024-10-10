ADVERTISEMENT
Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

His confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs at plenary. Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Bello Abubakar (APC-Niger) said the nomination of Saleh was by section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act 2006.

Abubakar said the committee did not receive any petition against him for the appointment, has been cleared by security agencies, and presented his tax clearance, and code of conduct acknowledgement slip.

He said the nominee possesses the required qualifications and wide experience to be appointed Chairman of NAHCON. He said the nominee was articulate and meticulous in his responses to questions during the screening exercise.

Abubakar consequently urged the Senate to confirm the nominee for appointment as NAHCON Chairman. Contributing, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), commended the committee for conducting a thorough screening of the nominee.

He said the nominee had garnered a lot of experience, having served in a similar position in his state. Senate thereafter confirmed the appointment of Saleh as Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

