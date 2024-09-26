Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Iyantan confirmation is the sequel to the adoption of the recommendation of the report of the Committee on National Identity Card and National Population.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP- Bauchi) Central) said that the recommendation for her appointment was based on her credentials made available to the committee. Ningi said that the nominee deserved the appointment and should be confirmed by the Senate, given her pedigree and public service record.

The Senate accordingly resolved into a committee of the whole for clause-by-clause consideration and confirmation of the appointment of Iyantan as Commissioner of the National Population Commission from Ondo State.

