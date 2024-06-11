Senate approves ₦98.5bn FCT supplementary budget for 2024

This followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Committee on FCT by the Vice Chairman, Sen. Osita Ngwu (PDP-Enugu). Ngwu in his presentation, said in line with provisions of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended, the 2024 FCT statutory supplementary appropriation bill, was read for the first time on May 15.

He said following the conclusion of the second reading on June 6, the bill was referred to the Committee on FCT for further legislative action.

Ngwu said by sections 62, 80,88,89 and 299 of the 1999 constitution as amended, the committee met with the FCT minister and other relevant officials of the FCT administration and deliberated on modalities to process the budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngwu said the FCT administration proposed ₦98.5 billion for the 2024 FCT statutory supplementary appropriation. According to him, the proposed sum is to augment priority areas of the FCT statutory appropriation capital expenditure.

He said the committee recommended for approval of ₦98.5 billion for 2024 FCT statutory supplementary appropriation. Ngwu said in considering the budget, the committee worked harmoniously with the House of Representatives to present one version of the appropriation bill for consideration by the Senate.

“On behalf of the committee, I hereby present the recommendations for consideration and passage of the FCT statutory supplementary appropriation bill into law,” Ngwu said.