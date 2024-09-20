Kwankwaso sponsors medical care for 13-year-old boy suffering from malnutrition

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boy is a resident of Yammawa quarters, an area in Katsina metropolis. His video trended on social media, showing how he was seriously suffering from malnutrition and seeking assistance.

The Katsina State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Armaya’u Abdulkadir, said the party’s national leader saw the video, and expressed concern over Ibrahim’s situation.

According to Abdulkadir, Kwankwaso expressed interest in sponsoring the medical treatment of the boy during his condolence visit to the Yar’adua family. He added that “Kwankwaso directed that Ibrahim be taken to Kano for proper medical treatment and other necessary attention needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The boy was immediately taken to the Abdullahi Wase Hospital in the Nasarawa area of Kano, where he received adequate medical attention and was provided with the needed foods and other vitamins.

“Thanks be to Almighty Allah, Ibrahim has recovered, and was brought back home. As you can see now, he’s looking healthy and strong.”

Speaking after their return on Thursday, Ibrahim’s mother, Malama Fiddausi Ibrahim-Yammawa, commended the ex-governor for the gesture, saying she will never forget the moment. Ibrahim’s mother further explained that she was very happy as he regained his health, saying that she was also given ₦200,000 to start a business.