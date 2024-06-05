Security guard sent to prison for allegedly beating man to death with stick

Olayiwola is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, Maruff Mudashiru, did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction.

He directed the police to return the case file to Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Mudashiru ordered that Olayiwola be kept in a custodial facility pending the advice.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp Femi Oluwadare, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 6, 2023, at 4.00 a.m., in the Oja-Oba area of Ibadan.

Oluwadare alleged that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of 27-year-old Ramoni Yusuf by beating him with sticks.