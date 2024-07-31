Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd is the operator of the MMA2 terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos. Bi-Courtney’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that proper monitoring of the situation was ongoing while coordinating with other security operatives to ensure safety at the terminal.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with security agencies at the terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have beefed up security at our access points to ensure passenger safety at the airport, ” she said.

Speaking further, the Head of Aviation Security at Bi-Courtney, Monica Oguta said: “We have sought the support of the Nigerian Police Force and the military airport command and other relevant security agencies to assure adequate protection of lives and property during the protest.”