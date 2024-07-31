ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

Proper monitoring of the situation is ongoing while coordinating with other security operatives to ensure safety at the terminal.

Security beefed up around MMA2 access points [Daily Trust]
Security beefed up around MMA2 access points [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd is the operator of the MMA2 terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos. Bi-Courtney’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that proper monitoring of the situation was ongoing while coordinating with other security operatives to ensure safety at the terminal.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with security agencies at the terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have beefed up security at our access points to ensure passenger safety at the airport, ” she said.

Speaking further, the Head of Aviation Security at Bi-Courtney, Monica Oguta said: “We have sought the support of the Nigerian Police Force and the military airport command and other relevant security agencies to assure adequate protection of lives and property during the protest.”

NAN reports that normal flight operations are ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike