Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

News Agency Of Nigeria

The match, the competition’s first semi-final fixture, saw Adeniyi Charles and Babatunde Lasisi scoring in the fifth and 69th minutes respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second qualifiers for Tuesday’s final match could not emerge until each side had played 15 kicks.

Both sides had played out the game full-time with no goal scored, and the extra time also ended on an even note, leading to the penalty shootout.

However, three kicks were saved or missed in the process, with Bashorun High School prevailing 14-13 to advance to the final match.

They will In Tuesday’s final match meet Bishop Phillips Academy, who earlier in the day at the same Urban Day Grammar School pitch beat Olanipekun Memorial School of Kisi 2-0.

NAN reports that the competition, which is for male football teams of public schools in Oyo State, will end on Tuesday at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

