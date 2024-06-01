Save food, beverage industry from collapse – Stakeholders tell FG

Elhusseini, who spoke virtually as the keynote speaker, advised the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) 15th National Delegates Conference in Asaba on Friday.

The conference had the theme: ”Rescuing the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Industry from Danger of Collapse”.

The guest speaker said that the industry would rejuvenate if the government could build strong and lasting infrastructure, and intensify efforts to strengthen the Naira while improving liquidity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the industry was faced with various challenges including high cost of raw materials and increase in levies.

”In the last five years, some organisations have had to exit Nigeria.

“Analysis shows that many companies have dwindled because of a drop in demand for their products.

”The rising cost of commodities has led to fewer shopping trips or product change because the of price.

“All these are affecting the stability of the industry,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the government could also delay the implementation of all levies, support the proposal of the tax committees and ensure aligning of taxes across the country to help stabilise the industry.

Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, urged stakeholders in the industry to take stock of past activities and chat new courses for the future.

According to him, stakeholders play crucial roles in shaping businesses as their influence extends from operational processes to strategic decisions, corporate governance and revenue generation.

On the election of new executives, the permanent secretary cautioned that positions in trade unions were to be contested for by members still in active service.

”It is abnormal for a member that has less than three years to vie for a position that will last for four years,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration in Delta, Matthew Izediuno, spoke on the agency’s efforts to ensure that employers in the food and beverage industry would not abuse the expatriate quota.

Izediuno said: ”We cannot approve an expatriate to be employed for a job a Nigeria can do.

“If we approve a person, it is because the expatriate is coming for a specific period for citizens to understudy the person.

”We also frown at a situation where companies employ expatriates for a job and when the person arrives, you find out that the expatriate is doing a different job,” he said.