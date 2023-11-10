Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

This is contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Idris said that to support the Central Bank’s ongoing reforms of Nigeria’s foreign exchange regime, the Saudi Government will make available a substantial deposit of foreign exchange to boost Nigeria’s forex liquidity.

“Bin Salman commended the economic reforms being implemented by President Tinubu and expressed the commitment of the Saudi Government to supporting these reforms and enabling Nigeria to reap the full benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Saudi Arabia is very eager to see Nigeria thrive under President Bola Tinubu, and realize its full potential as the economic giant of Africa.

“In addition to these, Prince Bin Salman also highlighted Agriculture and Renewable Energy as areas of investment interest for Saudi Arabia, in Nigeria, to help the country attain food and energy security, respectively.

“The Crown Prince hinted that the refinery investments in Nigeria will be led by the Saudi state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, with the revamp to be completed within a two- to three-year timeframe.

“The Crown Prince also expressed appreciation to Nigeria for its active participation in and support for OPEC+,” Idris said.

The Minister also explained that President Tinubu thanked the Saudi leader for the proposed investments, and pledged that Nigeria would ensure judicious management and oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the two leaders vowed to work together within the next six months to develop a comprehensive road map and blueprint to deliver on the agreed investments and outcomes.

“Also, President Tinubu and Prince Bin Salman spoke on the need to strengthen security cooperation to mitigate terrorism, illegal migration and other crises, not just in Nigeria, but across West Africa and the Sahel region.

“The two leaders further discussed existing economic and socio-cultural cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and agreed to open new vistas in bilateral relations,” Idris said.