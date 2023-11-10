ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Government of Saudi Arabia has pledged to invest in the revamp of Nigeria’s refineries, as well as provide financial support to sustain President Bola Tinubu’s government on its foreign exchange reforms.

President Bola Tinubu and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia [Presidency]

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman made the pledge at a bilateral meeting with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Idris said that to support the Central Bank’s ongoing reforms of Nigeria’s foreign exchange regime, the Saudi Government will make available a substantial deposit of foreign exchange to boost Nigeria’s forex liquidity.

“Bin Salman commended the economic reforms being implemented by President Tinubu and expressed the commitment of the Saudi Government to supporting these reforms and enabling Nigeria to reap the full benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Saudi Arabia is very eager to see Nigeria thrive under President Bola Tinubu, and realize its full potential as the economic giant of Africa.

“In addition to these, Prince Bin Salman also highlighted Agriculture and Renewable Energy as areas of investment interest for Saudi Arabia, in Nigeria, to help the country attain food and energy security, respectively.

“The Crown Prince hinted that the refinery investments in Nigeria will be led by the Saudi state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, with the revamp to be completed within a two- to three-year timeframe.

“The Crown Prince also expressed appreciation to Nigeria for its active participation in and support for OPEC+,” Idris said.

The Minister also explained that President Tinubu thanked the Saudi leader for the proposed investments, and pledged that Nigeria would ensure judicious management and oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the two leaders vowed to work together within the next six months to develop a comprehensive road map and blueprint to deliver on the agreed investments and outcomes.

“Also, President Tinubu and Prince Bin Salman spoke on the need to strengthen security cooperation to mitigate terrorism, illegal migration and other crises, not just in Nigeria, but across West Africa and the Sahel region.

“The two leaders further discussed existing economic and socio-cultural cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and agreed to open new vistas in bilateral relations,” Idris said.

The bilateral meeting was attended by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Idris, Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal and the State Chief of Protocol, Adekunle Adeleke.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah