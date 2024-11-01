Sanwo-Olu inaugurates innovation hub to boost quality healthcare nationwide

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by Health Commissioner Prof. Akin Abayomi, inaugurated the Society for Family Health (SFH) Innovation Hub on Friday, November 1.

Located in Ikeja, this new facility aims to advance local health solutions and honour the legacy of Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, a pioneer in Nigeria's health sector.

The SFH Innovation Hub, spread across three floors, seeks to combat Nigeria’s pressing health challenges through collaborative research, local pharmaceutical production, and homegrown health strategies.

"Innovation is the driving force behind advances in health," Sanwo-Olu stated. "Almost all our health sector equipment, drugs, and vaccines are imported, a situation we’re determined to change with local innovation."

Highlighting the government’s recent strides, Sanwo-Olu noted ongoing developments in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector, particularly in Lagos and Ogun states.

“We want to move into more complex formulas and develop vaccine production, a process driven by research and innovation,” he added.

The governor expressed confidence that collaboration between SFH and Lagos State's health department would advance malaria reduction strategies, aiming to someday eliminate the disease.

SFH Board President, Prof. Ekanem Braide, described the hub as a platform for digital and community health solutions, designed to empower Nigerian communities.

“This hub will serve as a vital incubator for solutions to address our pressing health issues, fostering creativity, co-creation, and collaboration,” Braide said.

Dr. Amina El-Amin, Kwara's Commissioner of Health, echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for localised innovation.

"Hubs like this allow us to test and refine ideas that address Nigeria's unique health challenges,” she stated.

Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, Managing Director of SFH, emphasised the hub’s role in scaling health initiatives across the country.

“Our SFH Access Care and telemedicine platforms will help strengthen public health systems and supply chains,” Idogho remarked.