Govt alone can't solve housing issue in Lagos - Sanwo Olu seeks partnerships

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor called for more public/ private partnerships toward building a greater Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while inaugurating 204 housing units on Tuesday in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area area of the state.

"This is a beautiful addition to housing stock in the state, and it will be indelible evidence of our commitment and ensuring that the well-being of our citizens is second to none.

"Let me reiterate that government alone cannot solve the housing challenge in Lagos, we will keep exploring innovative solutions,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the government would keep forming genuine partnerships while investing in sustainable development projects to ensure that residents of Lagos would have access to decent and affordable housing.

"I want to encourage and urge private sectors and all other stakeholders in the real estate to continue to seize opportunities that abound in our state, housing plays a vital role in society.

“It is a basic human need for building stronger family ties and ensuring that the well-being of the citizens is achieved, ” he stated.

The governor commended LBIC, WGC and the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for working hard to bridge the housing deficit in the state.

NAN reports that, on June 6, the governor inaugurated 270 housing units at Egan-Igando.

News Agency Of Nigeria

