Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 170 housing units built by Agboyi-Ketu council chairman

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the apartments, in Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights, were delivered by the council in collaboration with the private sector (Ostia Homes and Sterling Bank).

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu, who commended Dele Oshinowo, the council chairman, for turning a liability into an asset, said that the state government had created an enabling environment for local governments and the private sector to thrive.

Describing the locations of the two estates as hitherto den of criminals, Sanwo-Olu said that Oshinowo had keyed into President Bola Tinubu’s Renewing Hope Housing solutions across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said: “It’s not the first time I am attending a housing estate commissioning here.

“Our Chairman here, Mayor Oshinowo, has shown clearly for each and every one of us to see that local governments are working and are working well in Lagos.

“It’s indeed yet another honour that today we are inaugurating two estates- Raymond Estate, and Sterling Heights. Today is 170 flats.

“There is no better job for me than to continue to encourage and commend my LCDA Chairman for doing a good job.

“On behalf of the people and government of Lagos, I want to publicly thank Mayor Dele Oshinowo for showing us that there is proper and true public accountability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his commitment to encouraging and supporting grassroots governance, said that his administration had handed over numerous housing projects across the state.

“The benefit of a project like this is enormous, it is transformative, and it brings about quality of life.

“It will boost the local economy and it will contribute significantly to the overall economy of the local government, of the state, and the nation.

“Our goal as a government is to continue to ensure that Lagos sees an irreversible trajectory of development.

“Development in all spheres of life from housing to healthcare to education, to tourism, to road and bridge construction and to public transportation solution is our goal,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East, commended the state governor for giving the LCDA chairman and private sector the necessary support toward actualising the dream of providing affordable housing for the people at the grassroots

Applauding Oshinowo’s ingenuity, creativity and innovation towards improving the lives of the people at the grassroots, Abiru said that other LGA chairmen must take a cue from the council boss.

In his goodwill message, the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, commended Oshinowo for his passionate commitment to providing shelter for the people, saying the true essence of government was to improve the lives of the people.

“After food and good healthcare for the people, housing remains key. You (Oshinowo) are a good example of an effective local government administrator. Development is local,” Israel said.

Speaking, Banjo Olumide the representative of Ostia Homes, said that the relentless commitment of Oshinowo influenced the decision of the company to collaborate with the council to make the vision a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This achievement is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together, ” Olumide said.

Also speaking, Mrs Akorede Adeniyi, the representative of Sterling Bank, said that real estate plays a role in shaping cities and quality of life.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Oshinowo noted that his administration placed great emphasis on infrastructural development as a means to enhance human capital and stimulate economic growth at the grassroots.

Oshinowo noted that the construction of Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights exemplified the positive results of his administration’s strong collaboration with the T.H.E.M.E S Plus Agenda of Sanwo-Olu.

Highlighting the structural composition of the buildings, Oshinowo said that Raymond Estate was comprised of 32 units of three-bedroom apartments, 16 units of four-bedroom apartments, and 16 units of two-bedroom apartments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Sterling Heights comprised eight blocks by eight units totalling 64 flats, eight blocks by four duplex apartments totalling 32 terraces, and five blocks by two apartments totalling 10 semi-detached units.

He said construction activities had generated numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities, benefiting youths, artisans and other professionals in the council.

The council boss noted that he was committed to redefining grassroots governance through numerous infrastructure developments, including bridging the housing deficit for the people.

Oshinowo announced the introduction of a digital-oriented property registry to ensure comprehensive documentation of real estate assets to provide a seamless record for allottees, subscribers and the general public seeking information about housing projects in the council.

He added that his administration had also initiated the second phase of the Greenwich Gardens project and had also concluded the technical review phase for the Lagos Homes in the Ajelogo area of the LCDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oshinowo said that the event coincided with the seventh anniversary of his administration.

He listed his administration’s achievements in education, healthcare, environment, ICT, youth and women economic empowerment, recreational and sports, among others.

The council chairman said that the feat exemplified that effective government was achievable at the grassroots.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet members, chieftains members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and religious, traditional and community leaders among other stakeholders in the state.

Sanwo-Olu had on Nov. 27, 2020, inaugurated the council’s ultra-modern administrative building, named after late Senator Adebayo Osinowo.

ADVERTISEMENT