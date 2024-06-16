ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sanwo-Olu said a call to kitchen duties is sometimes one of the responsibilities of fatherhood.

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Celebrated every year on June 16, International Father's Day is devoted to honouring fathers and fatherhood as well as paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

The holiday is observed in over 110 countries around the world.

To mark this year's edition, Sanwo-Olu took to his X account on Sunday evening to share photos of himself as he put his culinary skills to good use in the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu] Pulse Nigeria

Tying an apron with "Head Chef" printed on it over a smart white native outfit, the Governor can be seen in one of the photos sprinkling condiments in what looks like a pot of soup.

He was also shown in another frame having a taste of his cooking.

In the accompanying caption, Sanwo-Olu said a call to kitchen duties is sometimes one of the responsibilities of fatherhood.

The Governor noted that fatherhood demands sacrifice, patience, and dedication to the family, which are the same attributes he tries to inculcate in his service to the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu] Pulse Nigeria

"Fatherhood for me is about responsibility, love, and sometimes, a call to kitchen duties. It demands sacrifice, patience, and dedication to being the best we can be for our families.

"As a father and leader, I strive to nurture and provide in every role, ensuring my home thrives. The same dedication I bring to my family, I bring to serving Lagos.

"The love and principles we uphold in our families guide me daily as your governor.

"Together, we build a stronger, more caring community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Happy Father's Day," he wrote.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

10th NASS lawmakers lauded for innovation in budget reforms

10th NASS lawmakers lauded for innovation in budget reforms

BetKing's Euro 2024 campaign offers up to ₦1m new customer offer, special odds boosts

BetKing's Euro 2024 campaign offers up to ₦1m new customer offer, special odds boosts

Has he dumped Obi? Obasanjo sparks reaction online after wearing 'Tinubu's cap'

Has he dumped Obi? Obasanjo sparks reaction online after wearing 'Tinubu's cap'

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Nigerian hunters [Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre]

Nigerian hunters call on Tinubu to approve Forest Security Service bill

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu elected as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum