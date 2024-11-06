ADVERTISEMENT
Road accidents claim more passengers' lives than drivers – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Saadu assured that the corps would continue to advocate for the safety of both drivers and passengers.

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

The FRSC Sector Commander in Jigawa, A’ishatu Saadu, disclosed this at a press briefing to flag off the 2024 Ember Month campaign in Dutse.

She, therefore, urged members of the public to join the command’s efforts to ensure safety on highways through collaboration and frequent public enlightenment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 campaign is titled: “Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers Than Drivers”.

Saadu observed that ember months were characterised by frequent movement across states, often reflecting heavy traffic flow with attendant crashes.

She explained that the FRSC, as the lead agency in road traffic management and administration was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring safe passage of persons and goods.

“It is worthy to note that in cases of RTC, more passengers are killed compared to drivers.

“This, therefore, brings the need to involve passengers in our enlightenment for them to know their rights and to ensure their safe landing in various destinations,” she said.

The sector commander advised passengers to speak up when overloaded in vehicles like animals without comfort.

According to her, other situations where passengers need to speak up are; dangerous and reckless driving, use of phones by drivers while driving and distracting drivers while on the wheel.

She said the command had developed different strategies, including town hall meetings, interaction with transport unions, public enlightenment on market days, daily early morning cry, daily enforcement, conduct of mobile courts and regular motor park visits.

“Other strategies are; weekly public enlightenment at mosques and churches, loading points of animals and goods and regular featuring on electronic media,” Saadu added.

