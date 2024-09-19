ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers LG caretaker Chairman donates remodelled station to police

News Agency Of Nigeria

He expressed optimism that the council’s partnership with the law enforcement agencies would strengthen security in the area.

L-R: Rivers state House of Assembly Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo and Khana Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Malvin Yobana at the inauguration of the remodelled Bori Police Station [NAN]
L-R: Rivers state House of Assembly Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo and Khana Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Malvin Yobana at the inauguration of the remodelled Bori Police Station [NAN]

Speaking at the event, Yobana stated that the donation was his administration’s contribution towards promoting law enforcement in the area.

Yobana said that on assumption of office, Governor Siminalayi Fubara urged council chairmen to prioritise the safety and security of the people.

“As a result of this, my team engaged with security agencies in the area to understand the challenges in carrying out their operations.

“That engagement with the police also sought to address the issue of accidents on the roads.

“We noticed that the partial closure of a lane on the road, and the location of the old police station further narrowed the road hugely.

“During our engagements, the police agreed to reposition the station to avoid direct contact with the road.

“We are here today to inaugurate the completed, remodelled, ultra-modern police station in Bori,” he said.

“Beyond the station, the council has recently provided the police with vehicles and equipment to enable them to effectively combat crime,” he said.

In his speech, Victor Oko-Jumbo, the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, commended Yobana for his support to security agencies in the area.

He said that the council chairman had shown rare commitment towards improving the people’s quality of life.

“I was in Khana two weeks ago to inaugurate a rural electrification project, which restored electricity to nine communities after eight years.

“Today, we are opening this station that will enable the police to effectively secure the area and to reduce road accidents.

“This is a clear demonstration of people-oriented leadership. He has prioritised the needs of the people in delivering the dividends of democracy,” he said.

CSP Okanlawon Olufemi, the Divisional Police Officer, at Bori Police Station, thanked the council chairman for the gesture.

He said that the police would ensure adequate maintenance culture in the usage of the facility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

